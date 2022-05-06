Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte feels that his players perform better against sides that play open football rather than ones that do not offer much space to exploit.

The Lilywhites, who are fighting for a place in the top four, take on second-placed Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Tottenham won both their games against league leaders Manchester City this season, while they managed to draw their fixture against Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Being asked whether his side are more suited to playing against the top sides, Conte insisted that their success against outfits such as Manchester City and Liverpool is more due to those teams’ playing open football.

He also admitted that the desire to derail the top teams is also an added incentive for him and his players.

“I think when you play against these important teams it’s important that there is the great desire to everybody to find a way to stop these top teams”, Conte said at a press conference.

“This reason against Man City it happened twice and against Liverpool we drew at home.

“For sure when you play against a team that likes to play face to face, maybe for the characteristics of my players it’s better rather than against a team we don’t find much space to exploit.

“Also against Leicester the same, a team that play face to face. Attack and attack.”

Tottenham are currently placed fifth in the table, with a 1-0 loss against Brighton and a goalless draw against Brentford pushing them out of the top four.