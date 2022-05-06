Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong is currently working on securing a move to another club as the Citizens are set to release him, according to Ghanasoccernet.com.

Agyepong was signed by the Citizens in 2015 but has spent the majority of his time at the Etihad out on various loan spells.

The winger went on loan to Belgian side Lommel SK, who share the same owners as Manchester City, in the 2020/21 season.

He has continued at Lommel this term and has 13 appearances to his name for the team, but only one start, with no goals or assists, used mostly as a substitute.

The Citizens have now taken the decision to release the player from the club and not renew his contract.

Consequently the winger is on the lookout for a club to play for next season now that his upwards of eight-year relationship with Manchester City has ended.

In the whole of his time contracted with the club, Agyepong has not played a single competitive match for the Citizens.

In his travails way from the Etihad, the winger has accumulated nearly 100 appearances at senior level, with five goals, and he will be hoping for better success at whichever club he ends up at next.