Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has full confidence that in time his club will be able to mould young prospect Tim Iroegbunam into a fine Premier League player.

Iroegbunam made his debut for Aston Villa this year in February and has made an appearance in the Villans’ last two matches, starting and playing more than 70 minutes against Norwich City last weekend.

The midfielder was signed in the summer and initially featured regularly for the Under-23s, but has found himself in Gerrard’s matchday squads more often than not recently.

Gerrard stressed that Iroegbunam is still only starting his journey and there is a long way to go, but feels that at Villa Park his rough edges can be worked upon and he can become a strong Premier League player.

“He’s still learning his way, we believe we can polish him up and shape him into a strong Premier League player”, Gerrard said in a press conference when asked about Iroegbunam.

The Villa boss further revealed that giving opportunities to young talents is an objective of the club as they have confidence in their academy.

“We want to give opportunities to young talent, we really believe in our academy”, Gerrard added.

“It’s a great environment for players to learn, with a lot of work, investment and good coaching.”

Having started and played most of the game against last weekend, Iroegbunam will be hoping to get more opportunities to prove himself, starting with the match against Burnley this weekend.