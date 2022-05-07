Aston Villa have decided to part ways with Under-23s head coach Mark Delaney, according to The Athletic.

Delaney is a former player with nearly 200 appearances for the Villans around the turn of the century and has been in the academy in a coaching role.

He joined Villa’s academy as a coach and gradually worked his way to be appointed as Under-23s head coach.

The past season the Under-23s finished tenth in the Premier League 2 Division Two table, just one place lower than the previous campaign.

The Villans have taken the decision to separate ways with the Under-23s boss in the coming summer and start with a new appointment for next season.

Delaney has already been informed of the decision taken by Villa, leaving after being in charge of the development side since 2015.

In his time at the club, Delaney also had occasion to be on the touchline for a first team game, in last season against Liverpool in the FA Cup, when then-manager Dean Smith was unavailable.

Delaney was known for developing academy players for the first team with current senior star Jacob Ramsey being one example.