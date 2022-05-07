Antonio Conte believes his Tottenham Hotspur team have improved a lot and stressed that he only took charge in November.

Spurs held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday evening in the Premier League, damaging the Reds’ title hopes and collecting another point in their bid to finish in the top four.

Liverpool fell behind in the game but then put Spurs under big pressure after they drew level; the visitors held firm though to end the season having not lost in their two league meetings with the Reds.

Tottenham are still firmly in the race to finish fourth and Conte feels that the side have improved hugely since he took charge, noting that he only arrived in November.

“I think this team has improved a lot. Don’t forget I didn’t arrive until November and you work very hard every day to give your players your football knowledge”, Conte told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“It’s good to see the players disappointed because they felt the possibility to take the chance to win against Liverpool at Anfield.

“We had chances and in the last minute had a great chance.

“I think the performance was good but for sure we can improve and we will improve through work.”

Tottenham sit one point behind fourth placed Arsenal and have three games left this season, with the Gunners next up on Thursday night, followed by a home meeting with Burnley and a final day trip to Norwich City.