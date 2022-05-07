Raphinha’s agent Deco is handling the Leeds United winger’s potential move to Barcelona “perfectly”, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Brazilian has become a summer target for Barcelona and he is keen to move on from Leeds to play his football at the Camp Nou next season.

Raphinha is focused on helping Leeds to survive in the Premier League at present, but if the Whites are relegated then he will be available for just €25m due to a clause in his contract.

Regardless of whether Leeds survive or not, Raphinha intends to force through a move to Barcelona, according to Catalan daily Sport.

And it is claimed that the winger’s agent Deco is managing the tempo of the operation perfectly.

Deco suggested Raphinha to Barcelona as a signing and then a strategy was drawn up to move the winger to the Camp Nou.

While Raphinha is grateful to Leeds for giving him a platform to perform and to break into the Brazil squad, he wants to continue his career at Barcelona.

It is suggested that if Leeds remain in the Premier League then Barcelona could pay €40m for Raphinha.