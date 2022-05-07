Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just a single point behind league leaders Manchester City and many feel the clash against Spurs is the toughest of their remaining Premier League games.

The Merseyside giants were in European action in midweek and booked a spot in the Champions League final, where they will meet Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Tottenham earlier this season, but have won the last three meetings between the two teams at Anfield.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool tonight, while at the back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are selected as a back four.

Midfield sees Klopp pick Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Divock Origi and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Matip, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi