Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy is remaining upbeat despite the Reds drawing with Tottenham Hotspur and insists he would rather be in their position than Manchester City’s.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham as both sides shared the spoils at Anfield in the Premier League encounter.

Liverpool have gone to the top of the table on goal difference, but Manchester City are in action on Sunday against Newcastle United and can pull three points clear.

The Reds could have suffered a fatal blow to their title hopes this term, but Kennedy sees the situation differently.

He believes that Manchester City could crack and did not look like themselves when crashing out of the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Kennedy, claiming he would rather be in Liverpool’s shoes despite the draw, said post match on LFC TV: “They might just crack.

“I saw the other night and I thought that’s not the City I know.

“We are still ahead of them [on goal difference].

“You’ve got a couple of games to go and it’s still nip and tuck.

“I’m not being funny but I’d rather be in Liverpool’s position than City’s.”

Liverpool are next in action away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night before they then head into the FA Cup final against Chelsea at the weekend.