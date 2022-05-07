Newcastle United starlet Ellis Stanton is in line to sign his first professional contract, according to Chronicle Live.

Considered to be a bright academy prospect, the midfielder has already impressed for Newcastle’s Under-18s this season.

The 17-year old has hit the 15-appearance mark for the Under-18s this season and has also found playig time with the Under-23s.

He played four games for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 Division Two season, even playing the full match against Southampton in the penultimate game of the campaign.

His performances have assured the Magpies of his potential and they are now ready to take the next step.

Stanton is close to being tied down with a professional contract with the Magpies, the first of his career.

While the takeover last year has resulted in the Magpies having greatly increased their spending power, the Tyneside club are also looking to develop their academy players.

Stanton will be hoping that with his future at the club secured, he will further his development on Tyneside and get more opportunities for the Under-23s next season.