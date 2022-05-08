John Barnes is of the opinion that even if remains at Tottenham Hotspur for two or three years, manager Antonio Conte is not going to change the way he sets up his team.

Spurs went to Anfield this weekend and got a point in a 1-1 draw as they played with a low-block and were ready for counter-attacks.

The north London club have now got eight points this season from their games against the title-chasers in Manchester City and Liverpool, though the games have not been bereft of goals for Spurs as they scored seven times in the four matches.

Barnes believes that Conte’s Italian mentality means there is not going to be a considerable difference in his team’s style even if he were to stay for a few years at Spurs and build his team.

The Liverpool legend feels that at no point will Conte’s Spurs team play like Manchester City and sees them being a counter-attacking team even in the future.

“Antonio Conte being Italian he’s never going to play a very expansive game, even when he has been at Tottenham for two or three years”, Barnes said on Premier League TV post the Spurs-Liverpool game.

“I don’t think you are going to see them play like Manchester City, because of course he’s very pragmatic like Italians are.

“So this is the type of team he likes.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, it was difficult for them today because obviously Tottenham getting behind the ball and very good on the counter-attacks.

“So that’s not far away from what Antonio Conte wants to do and that is why they can beat Manchester City twice, do what they do against Liverpool, because I think they will be a counter-attacking team even in the future.”

Conte is now focused on helping Tottenham to finish in the top four, something which would boost his transfer war chest.