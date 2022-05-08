Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has selected his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

Top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur earned a point away at Liverpool on Saturday evening, but Arsenal can pull four points clear by beating Leeds today.

The Gunners won 4-1 at Leeds earlier in the season, but the Whites have since changed managers, with Jesse Marsch being appointed to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

Arsenal have met Leeds three times at the Emirates Stadium since 2020 and have won all three of those encounters.

Aaron Ramsdale slots into goal for Arsenal this afternoon, while at the back Arteta picks Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel and Cedric Soares as a back four.

Further up the pitch both Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka start, while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta has options on the bench to call for if needed, including Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal Team vs Leeds United

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Tavares, Swanson, Oulad M’hand, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lacazette