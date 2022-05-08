Former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton thinks only three players from the Whites’ team would make it into any other side at a top ten club, which highlights a lack of quality at Elland Road.

Leeds’ relegation worries deepened on Sunday afternoon when they were beaten 2-1 away at Arsenal and also had Luke Ayling shown a straight red card.

The Yorkshire giants now sit inside the relegation zone in the Premier League, with sacking Marcelo Bielsa not having kept the side out of danger as had been hoped by the club hierarchy when they pulled the trigger.

Walton believes that Leeds lack quality and is of the view that beyond Illan Meslier, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, no top ten side would want to sign any of the Whites’ stars.

“If I was a top half Premier League team at the minute then I would spend a lot of money on three of our players”, Walton said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’m signing the goalkeeper because of his potential, I’m signing Kalvin Phillips and although he’s disappointed me in recent months, someone’s going to snap up Raphinha.

“After that I think you’re struggling for a top ten Premier League team to come and pick any of our players.

“I’m not saying they don’t deserve to be in the Premier League, but it’s a good way of looking at how many of our players would get in a Leicester team, a Wolves team, even a Brighton, and I am not sure how many.”

Leeds have now lost back to back games and scored just once in their last three matches, as they head towards a home clash on Wednesday night against third placed Chelsea.