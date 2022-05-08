Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has stressed he knew the situation at Elland Road was not going to be easy when he took over, after the Whites slumped into the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Marsch’s side went down to a 2-1 defeat away at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon to drop to third from bottom in the league standings with just three games left to play.

Leeds quickly fell 2-0 down at the Emirates Stadium before they then had Luke Ayling sent off to make their task even harder.

They fought hard in the second half though and pulled a goal back as it ended 2-1 in north London.

Marsch admits that Leeds made mistakes early on at Arsenal which made bouncing back tough, but he is pleased with how his men handled the second half.

“I think we had a really bad start and dug a hole for ourselves which we didn’t need to”, Marsch told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“At half-time we talked about keeping our composure and treating the game like it was 0-0. That’s what we did.

“Obviously we are in a difficult situation. We have now lost two right-backs for the season in two matches. We have to regroup and figure out what we can do.

“Our backs are against the wall. We are in the relegation zone but we have to fight for our lives.”

The former Red Bull Salzburg coach insists that he knew the task at Leeds was tough when he took over and is counting on the strong character at the club to repay the fans and survive.

“When I came here two months ago I knew this was not going to be easy.

“The group has stayed strong. Our second-half performance highlights the character of the people we have here.

“The fans and the support at this club is unreal. We want to put a performance on the pitch that honours that support.”

Next up for Leeds is a meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, who are now just a point ahead of Arsenal in third.