Fixture: Leicester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

The Toffees are inside the relegation zone in the Premier League, but picking up all three points today would move them out of the bottom three.

Frank Lampard’s side scored a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Chelsea in their last outing, but that win came at Goodison Park and they have the worst away record in the division with just one win.

Lampard remains without Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Donny van de Beek.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, while Seamus Coleman and Vitaily Mykolenko are the full-backs. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate slot in as centre-backs.

In midfield, Everton have Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon support Richarlison.

There are options on the bench for Lampard if needed, including Dele Alli and Allan.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Gomes, Welch, Rondon, Alli