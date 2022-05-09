Former Premier League star Gary Breen believes that injured striker Patrick Bamford could make a difference in Leeds United’s battle against relegation even if he is only fit enough to play for 30 minutes.

The England striker has seen his season curtailed by multiple injuries and many do not expect him make a comeback before the end of the campaign.

However, Leeds expect their premier striker to be back in training this week and Breen feels that an early comeback might not be out of the question.

Given the kind of dedication Bamford has shown toward his team, the 48-year-old feels that the striker might put his body on the line.

Even 30 minutes of Bamford might make a difference for Leeds as they fight to stay in the Premier League, according to Breen.

“As a player, he’s been looking at his team-mates and the struggles they’ve been having and he’ll be desperate to get back out there”, Breen said on Off The Ball.

“I think he’s the type of player that would sacrifice himself.

“He’s done that already this season.

“He knew he wasn’t quite right, he played the game and it didn’t work out.

“It might be the situation now for these three games that he might be able to give you half an hour, and that could be the difference.”

Leeds currently face a race against time to save their Premier League status after being pushed down to the relegation zone following a 2-1 loss against Arsenal at the weekend.