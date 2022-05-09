Gary Neville has admitted he fears for Leeds United and feels that everything that can go wrong is going wrong at the Yorkshire club.

Leeds suffered another defeat on Sunday when they lost 2-1 at Arsenal to finish the weekend sitting inside the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Experienced defender Luke Ayling was sent off in the encounter and will now miss Leeds’ remaining games this season in what is a big blow to the Whites.

In Leeds’ previous game, Stuart Dallas suffered a broken leg and the Yorkshire giants now have to make do without the versatile Northern Ireland international.

Neville thinks Leeds are in trouble and their season has the appearance of misfortune continually hitting.

“I really do fear for Leeds. I fear for them enormously”, Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“At this moment in time I would say they are favourites to go down.

“Everything that could go wrong…Dallas, Ayling, players dispirited – the spirit and the energy of the club is not there – they are massive players.

“We’ll see what happens in this next couple of weeks.”

Leeds are next due to take on Chelsea on Wednesday night at Elland Road and are desperate for three points to boost their hopes of survival in the Premier League.

If the Whites go down they are tipped to lose key men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier could also be a target for several sides.