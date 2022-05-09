Newcastle United are looking to bring in as many as six new players over the course of the summer transfer window and will look closely at the loan market, according to the Daily Telegraph.

There was a change in ownership at St James’ Park in October while they were struggling to save their Premier League status.

A lot has since happened at the club, with a number of new players coming in over the course of the January transfer window and the side climbing up to 13th position in the Premier League, with two games left to play.

Preparations for the new season have already started at St James’ Park with the club zeroing in on the targets they want to bring in.

The plan is to make between four to six signings to boost the strength of the first-team under Eddie Howe.

However, much depends on how much money the club can raise through sales.

Newcastle will also keep a close eye on the loan market for potential additions, especially near the end of the window.

The Magpies brought in as many as five players over the course of January, with Matt Targett coming in on loan from Aston Villa.

Howe’s men are going through a tough run of fixtures with Arsenal at home up next at St James’ Park.