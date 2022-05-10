Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed his delight at seeing another Dutch manager and a Dutch team in a European final this season.

Van Bronckhorst’s Rangers side pulled off another upset in Europe this season when they beat RB Leipzig in the semi-final and reached the final of the Europa League.

They will be taking on another German opponent in Eintracht Frankfurt in the final, but the Dutchman is also keeping an eye on the fate of his former side Feyenoord, who are in the Europa Conference League final.

Van Bronckhorst expressed his delight at seeing a Dutch team in a European final and is especially happy to have his fellow Dutchman Arne Slot having the chance to win a European trophy.

The Rangers boss is happy that two Dutch coaches are now in with a chance to win European silverware this season, which has not happened in a long time.

Van Bronckhorst told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “The first thing I asked when I came in was what Feyenoord had done.

“When I heard that they have made the final as well it was great.

“We had some FaceTime contact with Arne Slot, but that didn’t go too well.

“I congratulated him on Friday, we talked about what we have achieved for both teams.

“It is great that we are both in European finals and it has been a long time since two Dutch trainers were in European finals in the same year.”

Van Bronckhorst will hope to keep most of his key players fit for the big final against Eintracht Frankfurt on 18th May in Seville.