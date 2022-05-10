Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes that Ryan Sessegnon is a player with great potential, but admits he needs to make improvements on his ability with the ball.

The 21-year-old has been involved in each of Tottenham’s last three games, even going on to set up the only goal his side scored against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Italian manager has been impressed with what he has seen from the England Under-21 international, though he feels that Sessegnon needs to make improvements on his ability with the ball given the nature of a wing-back’s job under him.

“Ryan is a player that has great potential”, Conte said at a press conference.

“Physically he is really strong and is difficult to beat in one vs one. Defensively he has reached an important level, he showed great attention during the game.

“For sure he has to improve with the ball, for me, wing-backs are very important, against Liverpool we had situations where we can improve in this aspect.”

Given that Sessegnon is still young, Conte feels that he still has plenty of scope for improvement and the performance against Liverpool will certainly give him a confidence boost.

“Ryan is a young player and is having a good performance.

“This type of performance has to give him confidence in himself.”

Sessegnon has had to cope with multiple injuries this season, hampering his growth, a fact that also has not gone unnoticed by Conte.

“We are talking about a young player with a great space for improvement.

“In the past injury has stopped his growth.”

Conte will expect something of the same from Sessegnon when Tottenham take on Arsenal in an all-important match on Thursday.