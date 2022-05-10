Stan Collymore believes that former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa did 95 per cent of the damage at Elland Road this season by not going into matches with a system of play that could stop his side leaking goals.

The Whites are currently in the Premier League relegation zone following back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Bielsa was sacked to make way for Jesse Marsch, but despite Leeds enjoying a new manager bounce under the American they are now at serious risk of being relegated.

Collymore feels that the American manager is unjustly receiving the criticism while no blame is being attached to his predecessor Bielsa.

95 per cent of the damage that was done to Leeds was during the tenure of Bielsa, the former Liverpool star feels, given the 66-year-old sticking to his game plan regardless of the results.

“There seems to be absolutely no dissection of the job Marcelo Bielsa did and the state he left their club in”, Collymore was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“Instead, it’s all, ‘This is really bad from Marsch and we sacked a legend, an icon, for it. Why?’ Why? The answer is simple.

“You did it because with Bielsa still at the helm you were definitely going down and at least Marsch has come in and given your club a fighting chance of staying up, even if ultimately he fails.

“The idea that, ‘This isn’t for us, this is rubbish’, is laughable because it was properly rubbish when Leeds were losing by threes and fours under Bielsa and had the worst goal difference in the league.

“He did 95 per cent of the damage in that time by not going into games with a system of play which could give his side a chance to get enough points on the board and keep goal difference at a level that, in the squeaky bum time of the season, would mean they could still be competitive.

“He just kept trying to thrill and saying ‘This is the way I play’.

“But that makes Bielsa fundamentally a very poor manager in this day and age, and as a result, the man brought in to sort out his mess has been left with a woefully green squad which only knows how to play one way.”

Leeds have yet another tough test awaiting them with Chelsea visiting Elland Road on Wednesday and the pressure is on to pick up points.