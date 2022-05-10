Newcastle United consider replacing Sean Longstaff with another player of an equivalent or better standard as an unnecessary cost and are continuing discussions to extend his contract, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have already tied down two of their players, Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett, to new contracts, meaning that Longstaff remains the only player outstanding.

Despite no deal having yet been agreed, Newcastle are not keen to let Longstaff leave and are continuing discussions to keep him at St James’ Park beyond the summer.

The expectations are that the midfielder will stay on stay on at the club beyond the summer.

Newcastle consider replacing Longstaff an unnecessary burden given that it would incur cost on their summer transfer budget if they have to find an equal or even better replacement for the 24-year-old.

Longstaff’s situation at St James’ Park looked precarious even in January and the expectations were that he would leave the club.

However, things have since changed with Eddie Howe willing to keep hold of Longstaff in order to increase his options in midfield next season.

Longstaff had interest from fellow Premier League side Everton while Rafael Benitez was still in charge, but that link has cooled since following the departure of the Spaniard.

It now remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed in time to ensure that Longstaff stays on at Newcastle beyond this summer.