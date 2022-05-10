Brazilian outfit Palmeiras are set for a cash windfall if Manchester City sell Gabriel Jesus in the summer, amidst interest from Arsenal.

Jesus’ future at the Etihad Stadium is under the scanner as he has struggled to nail down starting spot under Pep Guardiola this term, despite the club lacking another recognised senior striker.

The 25-year-old is expected to struggle for game time even more if he remains at Manchester City beyond this season as they are on the verge of sealing a deal for Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City’s top flight rivals Arsenal are keen to sign a new striker in the summer and Jesus is among their targets.

The Gunners are claimed to be stepping up their efforts snare Jesus away from the Etihad Stadium in the forthcoming window, with Manchester City seeking a fee in the €60m range.

And according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Jesus’ former club Palmeiras will receive as much €4.2m if Arsenal pay the striker’s asking price and seal a deal for him in the summer.

The Sao Paulo side secured a 5 per cent sell-on clause in Jesus’ contract when they sold him to Manchester City and that coupled with 2.09 per cent in solidarity payments will mean that they are set for a cash windfall if he leaves the Mancunians on a permanent basis.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will indeed swoop to snap up Jesus in the summer or turn to an alternative target with a new striker a priority for boss Mikel Arteta.