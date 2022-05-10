Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard insists that his side used the January transfer window to enhance the squad they already had and the job in the summer will be adding quality that will take the team to the next level.

Gerrard was appointed the man-in-charge at Villa Park in November following the departure of Dean Smith, with the Premier League side tempting him from Rangers.

The January transfer window, therefore, proved to be the first opportunity for the former Gers manager to put his stamp on the team.

Gerrard did so by signing four players, with especially the arrival of Philippe Coutinho grabbing the headlines.

The Aston Villa boss now has a clear vision for the summer transfer window as he focuses on bringing in quality over quantity.

“We had a positive window in January where we tried to add players who could enhance what we already had”, Gerrard said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Now it’s a case of adding quality to take the team to the next level.”

The 41-year-old is against the idea of simply adding to his squad to increase the numbers, but admits there are areas that stand out as needing to be strengthened.

“I don’t think we need numbers.

“We’ve already got a lot of options.

“But there are areas of the team where we would like to add some quality because we think that can help us take huge strides.”

Aston Villa will be looking to kick on under Gerrard next season and a positive summer transfer window is likely to be key to their chances of doing so.