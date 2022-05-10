Leeds United and Crystal Palace target Timo Hubers has revealed that he is yet to hear anything concrete a possible move away from Koln in the summer, amidst claims that he has received offers from several Premier League clubs.

Following a slow start to his Bundesliga campaign, Hubers has been able to evolve into a key player for Koln over the course of this season and his performances on the pitch have seen him draw admiring glances from abroad.

Several Premier League clubs sent scouts to watch Hubers up close recently while Leeds, Crystal Palace and Fulham all have him on their transfer radar ahead of the summer window, during which all of them are keen to bolster their respective backlines.

There have been claims that the German has already received offers from the English top flight, but he has insisted that he is yet to hear anything concrete about a potential move away from Koln.

Asked about claims that he has received offers from the Premier League, Hubers responded with a laugh and told German daily the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger: “What can I say about that?

“In any case, I haven’t heard anything concrete.”

Hubers admitted that it is hard to say what the future holds for him as he is a professional footballer, but stressed he would like to achieve a lot more at his current club Koln and possibly even have a European campaign with them.

“I would like to achieve a lot more with Koln and maybe even play in Europe.

“But of course, as a professional, you never know what’s going to happen.

“But I would like to reap the rewards of what we have sown with the boys here.”

Whether Leeds maintain their Premier League status will have a huge impact on how they conduct their transfer business in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they will pounce on Hubers if they avoid relegation, or if Crystal Palace will lodge a bid.