Arsenal have made progress in talks with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus after advancing in discussions on several fronts, it has been claimed in Brazil.

The Gunners are looking to revamp their attack over the course of the approaching summer transfer window and have zeroed in on Jesus as a preferred option.

Jesus’ agent has admitted that his client is pleased with the project on offer from Arsenal, though other clubs remain keen, and talks between both sides are happening.

And in those talks Arsenal have advanced, making progress towards a potential deal, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Arsenal have drawn closer to Manchester City in their valuation of the player, while discussions about Jesus’ salary and his agent’s commission have also progressed.

The striker would put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

It is suggested that Arsenal have an advantage over other clubs in the race due to the relationship Edu has with Jesus.

The pair know each other from Edu’s time with the Brazil national team.

Jesus wants to move on and Manchester City value him at €60m.

He is looking to seal a smooth exit from the Etihad Stadium.