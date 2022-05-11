Fixture: Wolves vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes for tonight’s Premier League meeting with Wolves at Molineux as they look to move closer to retaining the title.

Liverpool moved level on points with Manchester City by winning on Tuesday at Aston Villa and Pep Guardiola will now look for his men to respond at Wolves.

Wolves retain hopes of securing European football for next season, but sitting five points behind West Ham in seventh, need to beat Manchester City this evening to boost their chances.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Manchester City edge out Wolves 1-0 thanks to a Raheem Sterling penalty.

Ederson is in goal for Manchester City tonight, while in defence Guardiola picks Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In midfield, Manchester City deploy Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are further forward.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed, including Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City Team vs Wolves

Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia