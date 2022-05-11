Hellas Verona will sign Newcastle United linked Giovanni Simeone on a permanent basis from Cagliari, but are likely to cash in on him in the summer, amidst growing interest in his services.

Simeone is currently plying his trade on a season-long loan deal at Hellas Verona from Cagliari.

The striker has been in stellar form for the Verona outfit so far this season in Serie A, scoring 16 goals and registering six assists in 34 outings for them.

Hellas Verona are keen to sign Simeone on a permanent basis and are expected to trigger the €12m purchase option in his contract.

However, Simeone’s exploits in Italy have seen him draw admiring glances from several clubs in Europe, including the likes of Villarreal, Valencia, Sevilla, Napoli and AC Milan, while Premier League side Newcastle are also linked with interest in his services.

And according to Spanish daily AS, even though Verona will sign Simeone on a permanently following this season, they are likely to put him up for sale immediately after.

I Gialloblu are aware of the growing interest in their loanee and are open to cashing in on him, to earn a profit from his departure.

A new striker is at the top of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s summer transfer wish list and it remains to be seen whether they will pounce on Simeone in the forthcoming window.