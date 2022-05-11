Liverpool are very pleased with the progress of starlet Sepp van den Berg, who spent the season out-on-loan at Preston North End.

Van den Berg first went to Deepdale in the last half of the previous campaign and continued his loan spell in the Championship season past.

The centre-back played nearly every game for the Lilywhites in the season past, missing just one league match in December.

Van den Berg also got the first goal of his senior career at Deepdale and ended the season with another goal and an assist to his name.

And Liverpool have been impressed by the development of the youngster over the course of the season, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Van den Berg has previously played four times for the Reds senior team, but all of those appearances came in the 2019/20 season, the summer after he joined Liverpool.

With his performances having impressed Liverpool, it remains to be seen if he will be able to squeeze his way into the Reds senior team, where the completion is intense.

The centre-back vowed last month that a different player will turn up at Anfield than the one who left before his spell with Preston, as he has accumulated a vast amount of experience.