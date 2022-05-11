Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov has hinted that perhaps winning a trophy with Spurs is seen as a challenge by Antonio Conte.

Spurs’ last trophy came in the 2007/08 season when they won the EFL Cup, with Berbatov himself scoring in the final, and the long silverware drought has frustrated the supporters of the club.

The north London club have come close on occasions, but have not been able to take the final step and the trophy drought was one of the reasons highlighted for star striker Harry Kane to leave Spurs last summer.

Berbatov is pleased that Conte dismissed speculation about links to French giants Paris Saint-Germain and stressed out his determination to stay at Spurs next season.

The former striker thinks that for Conte winning a trophy with Spurs is a maybe seen as a challenge and perhaps he will be the man after all to bring silverware to the club after a long while.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Berbatov said: “The speculation is everywhere these days, especially about managers coming and going.

“It is a good thing that he came out and said he is going to stay when referring to the PSG stories.

“I hope that he is going to stay because in my opinion slowly but surely you can see that the team is getting better and better.

“They are constantly improving.

“Conte is a winner.

“Now maybe he is in a strange situation where the team didn’t win anything for a long time, but maybe that is a challenge that he wants.

“Maybe he is going to be the guy that brings that trophy [to Tottenham].”

Conte has won trophies with all three of his previous clubs and starting afresh next season he will be eager to get his Spurs team competing for every piece of silverware available to them.