Newcastle United are open to listening to offers for a clutch of fringe players in the forthcoming transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies made no fewer than four permanent signings in January, and their hierarchy are willing to back boss Eddie Howe again in the rapidly approaching transfer window.

Newcastle’s recruitment department are ramping up preparations for the summer window, while the futures of several players in their current squad are under the scanner

The likes of Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle have all largely been fringe players under Howe.

And the Tyneside giants are willing to entertain offers for any among the group of players.

Newcastle will allow the likes of Ritchie, Clark, Darlow, Fernandez, Hayden, Hendrick and Gayle to leave St. James’ Park post this season, provided they can find new homes.

The Magpies have also been linked with a clutch of players across Europe in all positions ahead of the summer window.

It is expected to be a busy summer at St. James’ Park in terms of transfers, with fans thrilled following a lengthy spell under former owner Mike Ashley during which the club had a succession of underwhelming transfer windows.