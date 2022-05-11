Salomon Rondon has hailed the Everton faithful for the unrivalled support they have given the club during a tough period and vowed he and his team-mates will give their all for them.

The Toffees are going through a tough Premier League campaign, locked in a relegation battle and boss Frank Lampard has repeatedly insisted the fans have a huge role to play in helping the club maintain their top flight status.

And despite it being a season of disappointment, the Everton faithful have not shied away from supporting their club, with Goodison Park always filled to the rafters in recent games, the same as away sections while the club are on the road.

Toffees hitman Rondon has hailed the Evertonians for their unrelenting support and admitted he has no words to describe how amazing they have been.

Rondon promised that he and his team-mates will keep on fighting until the end for the Merseyside giants and give their all every time they take to the pitch.

Asked how he has found the support from the Toffees faithful, especially in recent games, Rondon told Everton’s official site: “Massive. Absolutely massive.

“You saw the scenes when we arrived on the coach at Goodison for the Chelsea game… I don’t have any words to describe what they did for us.

“It was just amazing. Amazing. We appreciate it so much.

“Of course, they want the results and they want Everton fighting further up the table, but they’ve been behind us all of the way.

“We will keep fighting, giving our all for them.”

Everton last suffered relegation in the 1950/51 season and have since been top flight regulars, something the fans hope they can maintain in the current campaign.