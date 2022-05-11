Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has slammed Watford for the way they have appointed Rob Edwards as their new boss and feels given their unhappiness at Everton trying to take Marco Silva it screams hypocrisy.

Roy Hodgson is leaving his post as Watford manager at the end of the season and the Hornets have moved to bring in Edwards from Forest Green Rovers as his replacement.

Forest Green Rovers are unhappy at the way Edwards’ exit happened and have accused the manager and Watford of holding talks behind their back.

Now Jordan has weighed in and feels that Watford are hypocrites given the way they were unhappy with Everton going for Silva; the Toffees wanted the Portuguese and he was ultimately sacked by Watford, who blamed the approach for him losing focus, with him taking over at Everton several months later.

Jordan wrote on Twitter: “This is a club that screamed the roof down when Everton went after their manager.

“Now they do the same to a newly promoted club … what’s the word for that hypocrisy.”

Edward led Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title this season and has been lauded for his work at the club.

Forest Green Rovers are now looking for a new manager while Edwards has been confirmed as the new Watford boss, starting from next season.