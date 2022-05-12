Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is holding a recruitment meeting with Red Devils officials today, according to ESPN.

The Dutch manager is set to take charge of the Red Devils this summer and he has been handed a not inconsiderable task.

Ten Hag is charged with getting the gears grinding again at Old Trafford after what has been a disappointing season for the Red Devils.

The imminent Red Devils boss is looking to get a head-start and start his planning early, even before the current season is over for the Manchester club.

For that reason, Ten Hag is part of a meeting with Manchester United officials which concerns recruitment.

The representatives and Ten Hag are discussing the potential incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford in the summer.

It was only on Wednesday that Ten Hag won the Dutch league title with Ajax, but he is straight away engaged now in planning the recruitment strategy of his next club.

The manager has interest in the likes of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, who he has worked with before, while the fans are also expecting a spate of outgoings in the summer as a consequence of the disastrous season.