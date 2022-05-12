Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Arsenal have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side head into the Premier League clash in pole position to secure a top four spot, sitting in fourth and four points ahead Tottenham, who are fifth.

The Gunners know that winning at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight would kill off the hosts’ hopes of catching them.

Arsenal are without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, but welcome Ben White back to the bench.

Arteta has Aaron Ramsdale in goal, while at the back he picks Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel and Cedric.

In midfield, Arsenal play Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka, while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Eddie Nketiah.

If Arteta needs to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Tavares, Swanson, White, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lacazette