Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s north London derby against Arsenal.

Spurs welcome Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sitting four points behind the fourth placed Gunners and with games to overhaul their rivals running out.

Antonio Conte will know the importance of Spurs picking up all three points tonight and they head into the game on the back of a draw at Liverpool.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while Conte picks a back three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs in Tottenham’s system are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will look to control midfield for the hosts tonight, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane up top.

If Conte needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Lucas Moura and Joe Rodon.

Cristian Romero misses out this evening through a hip injury he picked up against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett, Devine