Philippe Coutinho has agreed a huge 70 per cent pay cut to move to Aston Villa on a permanent basis, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Coutinho completed a loan move to Aston Villa from Barcelona in the January transfer window and has cut a happy figure under Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.

The Premier League side have been keen to sign him on a permanent basis and on Thursday they announced the capture of Coutinho on a deal until 2026; they will pay £17m to Barcelona for the Brazilian.

Coutinho has agreed to take a big pay cut to force through the switch.

The former Liverpool man has accepted a pay cut of over 70 per cent on the salary that he takes home at Barcelona.

As such, Coutinho now fits within Aston Villa’s wage structure, something the club were keen for if they were to sign him permanently.

Coutinho now knows that he will continue his career at Aston Villa, where he will look to help Gerrard’s men enjoy a good season next term.

Aston Villa currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League and are next in action against Crystal Palace at Villa Park this weekend.