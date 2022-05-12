West Ham United are facing strong competition from Southampton for the signature of Lyon loanee Tete, but the Saints are struggling to match his wage demands, according to the Sun.

Tete is currently plying his trade on a short loan spell at Ligue 1 giants Lyon, having joined from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

The winger is out of contract at his parent club in the summer and is set to be a free agent as it stands, something which has made him an attractive target.

Tete has drawn admiring glances from the Premier League ahead of the forthcoming window with West Ham and Southampton keen on a swoop for him.

The Saints have already held negotiations with the winger and his entourage over a potential move to St Mary’s as they look to beat the Hammers to his signature.

However, Southampton are struggling to match the financial demands Tete has put forward in exchange for his services.

Moyes wants to bring in support for his current attackers in the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in the summer and sees Tete as one signing that could ease the scoring burden on them.

It remains to be seen whether Tete will move to the Premier League ahead of next season or head to another league to continue his career.