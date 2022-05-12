West Ham United have had scouts watching Bologna midfielder Jerdy Schouten as they look to replace the retiring Mark Noble in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

David Moyes is looking to make additions to his squad in the summer as he readies the Hammers for another season in which they are likely to have European football.

The Hammers are paying close attention to Bologna midfielder Schouten and have extensively watched him throughout the course of the season.

Club scouts have submitted positive reports about the Bologna man, but West Ham are not the only side to have noted his displays in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli are two sides from who the Hammers might face competition.

However, a switch to the Premier League could be an attractive prospect for the Dutch midfielder.

Schouten was taken to Italy by Bologna from Dutch side Excelsior in 2019; he came through the youth ranks at ADO Den Haag.

Bologna have the midfielder locked down on a contract until the summer of 2024.