The agent of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Paulo Dybala is in London to hold talks with his suitors in the Premier League, it has been claimed in Italy.

Dybala is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer and as the end of the season draws near, the speculation surrounding his future has been further warming up.

Inter have been earmarked as the clear favourites to sign him due to his interest in staying in Italy after he leaves Juventus, but no deal has been agreed yet.

However, his agent is open to listening to offers from other clubs, especially in the Premier League where as many as four sides – Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United – have shown an interest in him.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, his agent, Jorge Antun, is in London now, something which will further fuel speculation.

With clubs in the Premier League previously asking him to keep them informed about the forward’s future, he is now in England to assess the level of interest in him.

Antun is looking to hold talks with Dybala’s Premier League suitors and hear what they are prepared to offer to the player.

He is hoping to discuss his potential wages, which could reach up to €8m after bonuses, with his potential suitors.

Antun is hopeful of returning to Italy with a few concrete offers for Dybala from his Premier League admirers.