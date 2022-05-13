Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte remains on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, but there is still no unanimous agreement within the club.

Pochettino has a year left on his PSG contract and he has been adamant about staying at the Parc des Princes next season.

But there are rumblings behind the scenes that PSG are looking to replace him after an underwhelming campaign that only yielded the league title.

Conte is one of the names that PSG are considering at the moment as they look to assess their options.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, there is still no unanimity on any candidate within the PSG hierarchy over who should replace Pochettino.

The PSG decision-makers are still considering their options and are yet to decide on whether to sack the Argentine.

The club want to be clear about the man they want before they usher Pochettino out of the door.

However, for the moment, they are yet to reach an agreement within the club over who could be Pochettino’s successor.

PSG are also contemplating whether to end Leonardo’s time as sporting director at the club as well.

Conte has not definitively clarified that he will stay at Spurs next season but the club are hopeful that they will be able to convince him to stay put in north London.