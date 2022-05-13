Former Serie A star Massimo Brambati has claimed that Arsenal have an agreement with Paulo Dybala which is ready to go in the event they qualify for the Champions League.

Dybala’s deal with Juventus runs out in the summer and with no new contract likely he is set to be on the move in the summer.

Fellow Serie A giants Inter are heavily linked with the forward, but his agent Jorge Antun is in London and Dybala has serious interest from several Premier League sides.

Brambati has claimed that Dybala has a deal ready with Arsenal, but it will only be signed if the Gunners finish in the top four.

Champions League football is likely to mean Arsenal have extra spending power in the summer, while Dybala wants to play in the competition.

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato’s TMW Radio, Brambati said: “I was told that if Arsenal go to the Champions League, Dybala has a contract ready with the English club to move to London.”

Losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Thursday night has increased the pressure on Arsenal as they try to finish fourth.

Dybala is also of interest to Tottenham, along with Newcastle United, and it remains to be seen where he will be playing next season.