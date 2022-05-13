Negotiations over a new deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of the summer are frozen.

The 22-year-old winger is having a solid end to the season and could end the campaign with a Europa Conference League winners’ medal.

His current deal has two more years left in it but Roma have been keen to sign him up on a longer contract as part of their plans.

However, the talks between his representatives and Roma have been far from smooth and there are no guarantees that Zaniolo will sign a new contract.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the negotiations are frozen between the club and the player.

There is real uncertainty over whether Zaniolo will sign a new contract with Roma over the summer.

The news could further encourage Tottenham, who are claimed to be interested in taking the 22-year-old to north London.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is an admirer of Zaniolo and could look to tempt Roma to sell.

However, Roma are hopeful that the talks could be revived at the end of the season but for the moment, there is a cloud of uncertainty around his future at the club.