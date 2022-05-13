Premier League clubs are in contact with West Ham United linked striker Sasa Kalajdzic ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old forward is set to enter the final year of his contract at Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart and is expected to leave in the coming months.

He is one of the names Bayern Munich are considering signing as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski if he leaves the club.

He also has interest from clubs in the Premier League, with West Ham believed to be keen to take him to the London Stadium this summer.

And according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Premier League clubs have indeed been in contact with the striker over a potential summer switch.

Kalajdzic is admired at several clubs in the Premier League and a move for him is being explored ahead of the transfer window.

Clubs in Italy have also been interested in the forward and have touched base with his camp as well.

Kalajdzic is likely to move on from Stuttgart in the summer but he is yet to take a decision on which club to join.