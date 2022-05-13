Michael Beale has hailed Rangers winger Ryan Kent for the way he has developed as a player and as a person so far in his career, now gearing up to play in the Europa League final.

The former Rangers first team coach has known Kent since their days working together at Liverpool, and he played a key role in helping him become an attacking force at Ibrox under former manager Steven Gerrard.

Kent and his Gers team-mates, under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, are now preparing to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday, as they look to end their season on a high by clinching continental glory.

Beale has revealed that he is extremely proud of Kent and lauded him for the way he has evolved as a player and as a person this far into his footballing journey.

The 41-year-old added that Rangers’ run into the final of the Europa League this season, beating the odds, shows that anything is possible.

“So proud of Ryan Kent and how he has developed as a player or as a person”, Beale wrote on Twitter.

“He was in my first session as a LFC coach back in 2012 and to see his journey to this point has been fantastic.

“The journey of that Rangers team also shows that anything is possible.

“Go and do it lads.”

While Rangers are eyeing adding another European trophy to their name, Beale is currently working at Premier League side Aston Villa, as part of Gerrard’s coaching staff.