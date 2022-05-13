Hammarby defender Mohanad Jeahze has insisted that he is not putting a lot of focus into claims that Celtic are keen on signing him in the summer, and stressed he will only leave his current side if he receives a good offer.

Jeahze has been a fixture at Hammarby this season, but his current contract at the club expires in the summer of 2023.

Celtic have identified him as their top target to bolster their left-back position, and it has been claimed that they are locked in advanced negotiations with the Swedish side over a swoop for him for a fee mooted to be £2m.

However, Jeahze has insisted that he is not at all focused on the transfer chatter surrounding his future at present.

“They are a big club, but I do not put much focus on it now”, Jeahze was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Sportbladet while addressing claims that Celtic are keen on taking him to Scotland.

“It’s mostly people around.”

Jeahze added that he feels good at Hammarby and stressed he will leave the club only if he receives an attractive offer, which would also be financially beneficial to his current side.

“I do not want to say [whether I know if Celtic are interested].

“I have told those I work with that I do not want to hear anything about interest and such.

“It is when there is a written agreement that you want to be told about something.

“I feel great here in Hammarby, there is an international level of supporters and we have got good football.

“I have always said that it takes a good offer for me to leave and I want them to get paid well too.”

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will seal a deal for Jeahze, as they look to bring in cover for Greg Taylor.