Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has welcomed Eddie Howe’s nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award and stressed he deserves it.

The Magpies were toiling in 19th place when Howe was handed the reins in November by their new owners.

Howe’s immediate job was to help Newcastle climb out of the drop zone, following an awful start to their campaign under former boss Steve Bruce.

It took the Tyneside giants 15 games to get their first win of the current campaign, but then they have managed to add ten more to their tally so far this season, all coming under Howe and they still have a chance to finish in the top ten.

Howe’s work at St James’ Park has been acknowledged by the Premier League and he has been nominated for the Manager of the Season award alongside Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Frank and Patrick Vieira.

And Newcastle co-owner Ghodoussi is delighted for Howe and stressed he is well-deserving of the recognition as one of the league’s best managers this season.

Reacting to news that Howe has been shortlisted for the Premier League accolade, Ghodoussi wrote on Twitter: “And so well deserved.”

It remains to be seen whether Howe will win the prestigious award with the result expected to be announced next month.