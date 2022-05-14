Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has stressed that the Whites avoiding relegation would be a massive lesson for him and the club.

With two games left in the season, Leeds are in the bottom three after losing their last three Premier League fixtures on the trot.

Burnley and Everton picking up points over the last couple of weeks has further complicated Leeds’ job of avoiding relegation from the Premier League ahead of the last two games.

Leeds are still backing themselves to get out of the position before the whistle blows on the final day of the season next Sunday and Meslier is clear that it would be a great experience if they do so.

He insisted that it would also be a massive lesson for him if Leeds manage to come back from the brink and manage to secure Premier League football for another year.

Meslier said on LUTV: “It would be unbelievable for us and for myself.

“Even if we stay up, it would be a good lesson for life because sometimes even if you touch the floor you have to stand up, even if it’s difficult and even if you conceded a lot of goals.

“For me staying up would be a great lesson for my life, the club and my career.”

Leeds will host Brighton at Elland Road before taking a trip to London to take on Brentford on the final day of the season.