Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup (Final)

Kick-off: 16:45 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Reds have already scooped up the EFL Cup this season, are also in the final of the Champions League and have a chance of winning the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and will want the same result again at Wembley this afternoon as they bid to lift another trophy.

They are without key midfielder Fabinho, who is injured, but Klopp is confident he will be back for the Champions League final.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the full-backs. Virgil van Dijk partners Ibrahima Konate in the centre of defence.

Jordan Henderson slots into midfield with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Klopp has options to turn to off the bench if he needs to shake up his team and could call for Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip