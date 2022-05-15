Aston Villa are determined to bring in Marseille star Boubacar Kamara for next season and are pushing hard for a deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kamara’s contract is running out in the summer and he is set to depart the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer.

The midfielder has impressed for the French side this term, making 47 appearances in all competitions, only missing one match in the league this year.

Kamara has long been a man in demand and his contractual situation has seen a host of clubs looking at snapping him up this summer.

And Aston Villa are keen to make sure they can beat the competition and sign Kamara.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard is hoping to enhance his midfield in the summer and the Villans are readying themselves to sign the midfielder.

A number of clubs have already been scared off by Kamara’s wage demands, but Aston Villa remain in the hunt.

To make way for incomings, the Villans are also looking to offload players, with Douglas Luiz a possible midfield departure in the summer.