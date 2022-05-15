Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sent a message to Southampton ahead of their meeting with Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Guardiola’s Manchester City side recovered from two goals behind at West Ham United on Sunday to grab a point via a 2-2 draw and move four points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool are next in action at Southampton on Tuesday and if they lose then Manchester City will win the league title.

Asked post match if he had a message for Southampton, Guardiola told a press conference: “Beat Liverpool 4-0.”

The Spaniard is relaxed and calm though about the title race going through to the final matchday and believes it is impossible to win the league early with Liverpool around.

“Against this Liverpool you cannot win the league four games ago”, he said.

“You have to fight until the end.

“The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.”

If Liverpool beat Southampton on Tuesday night then they will be just a point behind Manchester City heading into the final matchday, which sees them play Wolves at home, while the Citizens host Aston Villa.